By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 14 A portion of Coeur
d'Alene's (CDE.N) Kensington gold mine in Alaska has been shut
in the aftermath of a fatal underground accident last week, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration
said Wednesday.
"The partial closure was ordered by the MSHA to allow
investigation of the site," MSHA spokeswoman Amy Louviere told
Reuters.
"It's just the section where the accident occurred. It's
not the entire mine," she added.
Louviere said she did not know how long the partial closure
would last, but noted that it was required to allow proper
investigation of the accident by officials sent to the mine.
"They need to gather up any physical (evidence) at the site
where the fatality occurred, and that takes time," she said. In
addition, the mine's operator must ensure that the area is safe
before allowing workers to return, she said.
The Sept. 7 accident killed miner Joe Tagaban, 30, of
Juneau, Alaska. He was struck by small rocks and debris that
blew through a bore hole during a blasting operation, according
to the MSHA's preliminary report. The accident occurred at the
1,290-foot level of the underground mine.
It was the first fatality at Kensington, a mine that opened
in June 2010. The mine employs over 200 people and is expected
to produce about 120,000 ounces of gold annually.
Louviere said she did not know if the partial mine closure
and investigation would impact overall mine production.
Coeur spokesman Tony Ebersole said he could not comment on
potential impact to the mine's gold output. In accordance with
Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, the company
reports operating and financial information only on a quarterly
basis, he said.
The Kensington mine is about 45 miles north of Juneau.
(Reporting by Yereth Rosen, editing by Bernard Orr)