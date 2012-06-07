(Adds more details, CEO quotes)

June 7 Gold and silver producer Coeur d`Alene Mines Corp said on Thursday its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of the company's common stock.

Based on Wednesday's closing price of $18.95 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, the program represents about 5.3 million, or nearly 6 percent, of Coeur's outstanding shares, the Idaho-based company said.

"This program reflects our confidence in the underlying cash flow and long-term value of the company," President and Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Krebs said in a statement.

He said the repurchases would not only return capital to shareholders, but help maintain Coeur's growth strategy.

The company, whose shares also trade on the Toronto exchange, operates mines in Mexico and Bolivia, as well as in Nevada and Alaska.

(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)