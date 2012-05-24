May 24 Silver miner Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp
said its Palmarejo mine has started full production
after a group of employees blocking access to the mine agreed to
return to work.
The company had said on Wednesday it will temporarily shut
down the mine in northern Mexico.
The company had sought help from the Chihuahuan government
to resolve the issue.
Coeur d'Alene said the temporary shut-down at the mine will
not have any material impact on 2012 production at Palmarejo.
Coeur d'Alene shares were up 1 percent at $17.49 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
