Nov 6 Silver miner Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp posted a third-quarter loss due to a sharp drop in silver prices.

The company reported a net loss of $15.8 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with a profit of $23 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total metal sales in the quarter fell 33 percent to $230.6 million.

Silver prices fell 23 percent to average $29.9 per ounce during the July-September quarter, compared with the year-ago period.