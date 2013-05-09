May 9 Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp , the largest U.S. silver miner by output, reported an 84 percent fall in adjusted quarterly profit due to a fall in production and lower prices for the metal.

Adjusted profit fell to $6.8 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter from $41.5 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. ()

Metal sales fell 16 percent to $171.8 million.