PARIS, March 6 Coface, the credit
insurance unit of French investment bank Natixis, is
still considering a stock market listing having refocused its
core business, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Pillu told Les Echos in
an interview.
Pillu said the company, which was delisted in 2002, was
looking to launch an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as
market conditions became more favorable. Coface flagged an IPO
as a possibility last March.
Last September, Coface said it would refocus on
credit-insurance and sell its third-party recovery business or
its factoring operations outside Germany and Poland.
"Initially, everything was supposed to end mid-2012, but the
refocusing has ended today," Pillu told the French daily.
"In the months to come, we will put in place other forms of
financing, which will allow us, by the end of 2012, to be
totally autonomous in terms of factoring financing," Pillu said.
Factoring is a service offered to companies that includes
purchasing invoices from them, often at a discount, to provide
them with added liquidity and take on the credit risk for
collecting the debts.
The company, which returned to profitability in 2010, posted
a 7.4 percent rise in 2011 sales to 1.55 billion euros driven by
strong growth in emerging countries.
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Erica Billingham)