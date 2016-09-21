PARIS, Sept 21 Coface set out plans on Wednesday to overhaul its business under its new chief executive to help the credit insurer overcome tough business environment and the loss of state guarantees.

The credit insurer seeks to cut costs and focus on profitable activities in volatile emerging markets in a bid to improve return on average tangible equity to above 9 percent over the next three years compared to 8.4 percent in 2015 and 3.3 percent in end-June 2016.

"The growth strategy of Coface will be adapted to realities in each market," Coface said in a statement.

Coface, partly owned by French investment bank Natixis, has abandoned its 2016 profitability targets set out during its initial public offering in 2014, as it struggles with higher than expected claims in emerging countries.

It pledged a dividend payout ratio of at least 60 percent of net income over the next three years versus a ratio of 60 percent it proposed for the last year. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas)