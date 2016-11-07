SAO PAULO Nov 7 Chinese food processor and commodities trader COFCO Agri is looking at opportunities to expand its presence in the Brazilian cane milling industry, the company's global head for sugar Marcelo de Andrade told reporters on Monday.

Andrade said, however, that the values being asked by companies in the sector for their assets are too high, due to high international sugar prices recently. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)