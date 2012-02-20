Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 20 Bank of Montreal said it will buy a stake in China's COFCO Trust Co, a unit of state-owned COFCO Group, to expand its offerings to the Asian country's high net worth and institutional clients.
Canada's fourth-largest bank will buy a 19.99 percent stake, the maximum permitted for a foreign investor in China, in COFCO Trust, the companies said in a joint statement.
The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.
COFCO Trust Co, established in 2009, had assets under management of $5.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.
BMO is the only Canadian bank with an established subsidiary in China. BMO's subsidiary bank, Bank of Montreal (China) Co Ltd, has branches in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.
The deal is subject to approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions of Canada. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
