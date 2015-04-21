UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21 Listing could help Chinese agricultural company COFCO become a global business, its chairman said on Tuesday.
"This should be not a Chinese, but a global company... the IPO will help us to achieve this standard," Chairman Ning Gaoning said at the FT Commodities Global Summit.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.