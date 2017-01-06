Jan 6 The chief executive of Chinese state-owned food processing holding company COFCO Corp's international and grain trading units resigned earlier this week, one of the units said on Friday.

The board has named Jingtao Chi as CEO of both COFCO Agri Ltd and COFCO International Ltd to succeed Matt Jansen, COFCO International said in a statement.

Jansen, who became CEO of COFCO International in July, will serve as an adviser on an interim basis during the transition to new leadership, the company said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)