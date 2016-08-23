UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Aug 23 Chinese state-run grain trader Cofco Corp said on Tuesday it will buy the remaining stake it does not already own in Dutch firm Nidera, the latest move to expand its global footprint.
It will buy the minority take from Cygne BV, bringing its ownership in Nidera to 100 percent. The closure of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is anticipated to take place in the fourth quarter.
Cofco bought its initial stake in Nidera in February 2014. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources