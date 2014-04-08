UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 COFCO Tunhe Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit at 80.3 million yuan ($12.93 million)versus net loss of 398.5 million yuan previous year
* Says expects 2014 revenue at 10.2 billion yuan versus 11.27 billion yuan in 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xet38v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources