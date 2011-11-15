* Liffe to take action if federations fail to reach agreement

* Agenda for next week's EWF meeting includes issue

* Buyers of certified stocks face delays into January (Adds quotes from dealers)

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, Nov 15 Exchange NYSE Liffe has told the European Coffee Federation (ECF) and the European Warehousekeepers Federation (EWF) to resolve delivery delays on certified robusta coffee or it would introduce a minimum movement-out requirement.

The exchange wrote letters to both organisations in recent weeks after the ECF contacted Liffe earlier this year to object that the rate at which the warehouses release coffee is often slower than the rate they take it in.

In Liffe's letter to the EWF, seen by Reuters, the exchange said: "The current situation where owners are not able to move stock in a timely fashion is arguably having a detrimental effect on the integrity of the delivery process and is therefore something that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency."

Coffee trade houses and roasters in Europe have been fuming over delays of several months in getting supplies out of warehouses in Antwerp and say the Liffe exchange is failing to meet its mandate as supplier of last resort.

"We turned to Liffe to ask for assistance to get this process moving, and following the response of Liffe, discussions are ongoing," Roel Vaessen, secretary general of the European Coffee Federation told Reuters.

Liffe declined to comment.

The exchange has been invited to attend the EWF's annual London meeting next week on Thursday, and this issue is on the agenda.

The secretary general of the EWF could not immediately be reached for comment.

Antwerp is where the majority of coffee is stored in Europe, and with around two thirds of global stocks of robusta coffee certified by Liffe concentrated in a few warehouses there, some coffee firms must wait until January to get deliveries.

"It's clear they (Liffe) want to do something finally," said a European coffee dealer.

"The problem for Liffe is that everyone saw this coming ... they were not reactive enough when it was first reported."

In the letter to the EWF, Liffe said that: "Without an agreement from the two federations, it may be that the exchange may have to take unilateral action to reduce the perceived bottleneck in the loading out of robusta coffee stocks."

The exchange suggested it could retain control of coffee taken up from certified stocks that is to be moved out of the warehouse until it is physically removed, enabling it to introduce a minimum movement-out requirement for all nominated warehouse keepers, regardless of size or location.

"A review of warehouses takes place in March when the exchange may be able to apply any legal changes," said a London-based broker.

"In the shortest timeframe it's going to be March before there's any changes."

The logjams at coffee warehouses mirror a controversy in metals markets, and moves by the London Metal Exchange to request aluminium warehouses in Detroit to speed deliveries and cut delays were criticised by buyers as too weak a response. (Editing by Jane Baird)