* Big roasters are slow to change, favor taste consistency

* Arabica-robusta spreads may need to narrow for longer

By Reese Ewing

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Sept 12 Despite plunging arabica prices, the smoother coffee bean will struggle to regain lost market share in big roasters' blends after high prices over the past several years drove them to less expensive robusta substitutes, specialists said on Wednesday.

In the medium to long term, the prospects for cost efficient arabica producers look bright, both for milder Central American and Colombian washed beans as well as the massive body of Brazilian naturals, participants at the IV International Conference on Natural Arabicas said.

But for now, big traditional roasters such as Folgers, Maxwell House, Nescafe and others have been slow to react to the plunge in arabica prices and re-establish more arabicas into their blends, analysts and traders said.

Americans started drinking more brewed coffee made from robusta beans after arabica prices rose to $3/lb in 2011. Steaming techniques allowed blenders to strip out some of the more bitter characteristics of the robusta, which otherwise might have lost them the loyalties of taste-conscious consumers.

"Big roasters are slow to move because of concerns that customers want consistency," said analyst Ric Rhinehart at SCAA coffee marketing consultant. "They've seen no drop in consumption of their products and they're still making money."

Arabica prices have fallen more than 30 percent over the past 12 months to four-year lows, according to International Coffee Organization's composite indicator of washed and natural beans from Latin America.

After the difference between lower quality robustas and smoother arabicas grew to record levels in 2011, which prompted big mainstream roasters to introduce more inexpensive beans into their blends, that trend is moving in reverse.

BEARISH FUNDAMENTALS

Over the last year, the spread between Colombian milds and robustas have fallen from 80 U.S. cents a lb to 49 cents/lb. The spread between Brazilian naturals and benchmark robustas has also fallen from 53 cents to 23 cents, ICO data showed.

"When U.S. butter prices rose sharply and people who said they would never buy margarine switched, butter lost some of those customers forever. Some never switched back when butter prices returned to normal," said Carlos Brando, coffee consultant at P&A Marketing International.

"It will likely be that way for some blenders. Those that come back will need time and prolonged low arabica prices," Brando added.

Bearish fundamentals converging on global coffee prices may just provide such a scenario, though. Stocks of coffee in both producer and consumer countries are the highest in years.

Demand remains anemic in developed countries and will even fall in Europe, while economic growth is slowing in the emerging markets, which have been the engine for the increase in coffee drinking over the past several years.

Meanwhile, Brazil is putting out increasingly larger crops and the other two big arabica producers in Latin America - Colombia and Mexico - appear to have their coffee rust problems under control and are expected to raise output.

One of the main factors contributing to the high price of coffee up until recently has been the weakness of the dollar against the currencies in the producer countries. These scales have begun to shift as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to unwind its bond-buying program.

Coffee market analyst Rodrigo Costa at Archer Consulting said: "roasters have kept their buying orders scaled down on the belief that prices will fall further".

Producers in Brazil, which grows more than a third of the world's arabica, have just finished a massive 50-million-bag off-season harvest. Next year's on-season crop is due to be even bigger as rains favor flowering and fruit development.

"Some bigger roasters will eventually put out a higher quality blend to try to win market share and then other blenders may start to come back to more arabica," said Rhinehart at consultant SCAA . "But the spreads may need to come closer to par first." (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)