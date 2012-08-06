SAO PAULO Aug 6 Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's
largest coffee co-operative, said on Monday that it would halt
exports of coffee until September, when the harvest ends and it
has a better sense of the supplies of top-quality arabica beans
from the current harvest.
Joaquim Libânio Ferreira Leite, Cooxupe's head of sales,
said top-quality arabica beans would only make up about 56
percent of Brazil's current crop due to poor weather, down from
80 percent in past years.
He said the co-op would continue to deliver on its long-term
contracts to supply buyers such as Starbucks Corp and
Nestle SA.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)