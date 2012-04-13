* Weather unusually dry again, limiting potential yield
* Robusta state faring well, escapes the dryness
* Last year's 11/12 harvest 86 pct sold, less than 10/11
By Peter Murphy
BRASILIA, April 13 Erratic weather is showing no
mercy to Brazil's coffee crop as conditions turn dry again,
depriving beans of a last moisture boost that would help them
swell out more before harvesting begins in about a month,
forecasters and agronomists said.
The southern Minas Gerais state coffee belt has seen barely
a drop of rain so far in April but the crop can at least rely on
the decent top-up of rain it had in March, one of the few months
to have regular rainfall since the crop's outset last October.
That should be enough to tide over the world's biggest
coffee crop for now, agronomists say, though more rain would be
welcome to fatten the beans and boost yields.
"In the South of Minas and Sao Paulo, where it's cooler,
(the dryness)not having such a big influence. It's only once
we're processing the coffee ... that we'll have an idea of
yields," said agronomist Mario Ferraz at Brazil's biggest coffee
cooperative, Cooxupe.
Rainfall in the two Minas Gerais coffee belt areas monitored
by forecaster Somar showed they had received only 5 millimeters
and 2 millimeters of rain respectively, only about 5 percent of
the average total for the full month of April.
The 2012/13 crop in the world's top coffee grower is
expected to turn out a large but sub-record harvest whose
potential is likely to be limited by restricted moisture
supplies that will result in smaller beans.
Though more rain would be welcome to maximize yields, drier
weather on the approach to the Southern Hemisphere winter bodes
well for the quality of the coming crop which will be left to
dry in the open air once harvested, before it can be bagged.
Dry conditions are vital to ensure beans do not spoil during
this process and to achieve optimal quality. The world coffee
market is increasingly reliant on Brazil for good quality
arabicas with now almost chronic harvest problems in Colombia, a
producer known for top notch brews.
Forecasters say long-term patterns indicate coffee areas
should be fortunate with dry weather in the harvesting period.
ROBUSTA REGION RAINY
The agriculture ministry's crop forecasting agency Conab
said in January that it expected a record coffee crop this year
but the private sector has brushed off the idea and producers
are unanimous that output will be less than in the 2010/11
season.
Conab said last year it was gradually changing its
forecasting methodology to bring its numbers closer to those of
exporters who consistently work with numbers a few million bags
higher and may partly account for its higher view. It will issue
a revised estimate on May 10.
Producers are heading into this harvest with futures prices
nearly one third lower than this time a year ago with July
arabicas around $1.84 on New York's ICE exchange. Many
producers have slowed sales, hoping that firm fundamentals in
the market will cause sliding prices to reverse course.
That was reflected in data from Brazil's Safras & Mercado
consultancy which showed 86 percent of the 2011/12 harvest had
now been sold, down from about 90 percent this time last year.
Escaping the dryness so far this month is the
robusta-growing state of Espirito Santo with heavier-than-usual
rain in April and good prospects for the coming crop. Robusta
accounts for about a quarter of Brazil's total coffee output.
"In general it will be a very good harvest," said Romario
Ferrao, coordinator for coffee at the state's agricultural
secretariat and a trained agronomist. He said the first cherries
there were beginning to redden, a sign they will soon be ripe.
The state's capital Vitoria, will host an international
robusta coffee conference from June 11-15, in the centenary of
the variety's introduction to Brazil. Details can be found at:
here
(Additional reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Gunna
Dickson)