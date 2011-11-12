(Repeats to widen distribution, no changes to headline or
text)
By Alex Leff
PLAYA HERRADURA, Costa Rica Nov 11 Brazil
could overtake the United States in overall coffee consumption
in the next few years as increasing wealth in Brazil is driving
a rise in locals' thirst for espressos and cappuccinos,
according to the country's coffee association head.
Brazil, the world's top coffee grower, could consume more
coffee than the United States in "two to three years," Nathan
Herszkowicz, executive director of Brazil's coffee industry
association Abic told Reuters on Thursday.
Speaking ahead of the Sintercafe coffee conference in Costa
Rica, Herszkowicz said Brazil's coffee consumption is rising by
about 4 percent each year.
Brazilians, who traditionally drink lower-grade leftovers
from exports, are increasingly drinking finer brews, he said.
"In Brazil the middle class has grown and has more money
nowadays. Consumers are becoming more sophisticated and want
more quality, they want differentiation," he said.
"In 2000 you could not find gourmet coffee on supermarket
shelves -- now we have 104 different brands that are certified
as gourmet coffees in the program in the stores," Herszkowicz
said.
The local coffee industry estimates half a million homes
now have espresso makers and single-serve coffee by
multinationals Nestle NESN.VX and Sara Lee SLE.N is taking
off as well.
In response to rising demand at home and abroad, Brazilian
growers are tweaking farm practices to upgrade quality and
fetch higher prices for their beans, Herszkowicz said.
The world relies on large coffee producers like Brazil.
Supplies of superior grades of beans have run short this year
as demand grows and after bad weather and tree renewal dented
Colombia's prized arabica produce for two seasons.
The United States consumed about 21.78 million bags last
year, up 1.6 percent from 2009 when demand had fallen slightly
on economic woes, according to a monthly report by the
International Coffee Organization.
Brazilians gulped down 18.95 million 60 kg bags worth of
coffee in 2010, about 40 percent of total production
Finland has the highest consumption of coffee per capita.
(Reporting by Alex Leff; Editing by David Gregorio)