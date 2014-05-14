LONDON May 14 Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA has recruited a coffee trading team including several ex-Armajaro staff, sources familiar with the matter said.

Staff appointed to the bank's new coffee team who have previously worked at Armajaro include Paul Monk, Clinton Hayes, Pietro Dall'Acqua, Rafael Martins, and Pablo Butteri.

The bank declined to comment on the appointments, which will further expand its London-based commodities operation.

London-based coffee and cocoa trade house Armajaro was sold to agricultural trader Ecom Agroindustrial in November.

BTG Pactual hired Henry Walsh earlier this year to head its new coffee and cotton trading operations. Walsh was previously global head of commodities at National Australia Bank. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by David Evans)