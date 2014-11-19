NEW YORK Nov 19 Starbucks Corp has
this year bought coffee beans from China at its highest volume
ever, shipping data show, reflecting the country's burgeoning
role as bean supplier amid supply concerns among traditional
exporters.
The world's biggest coffee chain imported nearly 14,000 bags
of arabica beans from China into the United States in the first
nine months of 2014, more than five times last year's total,
according to data from shipping intelligence firm PIERS, which
aggregates cargo manifest details from customs data.
That is a fraction of total coffee imports by Starbucks -
also the leading overall importer - from across the globe in the
January-September period, but the company's purchases represent
more than half of China's coffee imports in the United States.
The jump this year from less than 2,600 60-kg bags in 2013
partly reflects growth in Starbucks' nascent retail business in
China, where a growing urban population is drinking more coffee.
Some of the beans are roasted in the United States and then
shipped back to China for sale in the fledging consumer market,
a spokeswoman said in an email. The rest are included in blends
available globally, she said.
Starbucks two years ago launched its first operation in
Yunnan, China's main coffee-growing province, but does not have
a roasting facility in Asia, she said. Nestle SA has
been active in the region for decades.
News last month that Volcafe, the coffee arm of London-based
commodities trader ED&F Man, will set up shop in
Yunnan was the strongest sign yet that merchants are taking
China seriously as a supplier of high-quality arabica beans on
the global market.
SPECIALTY APPEAL
Yunnan's catimor beans, a hybrid of arabica and
lower-quality robusta, have in the United States and Europe
mainly been mixed into commercial-grade blends, importers said.
Another big buyer has been Miami-based family-owned trader
Coex, which the data show has purchased between 2,000 and 7,000
bags each year since 2011. CEO Ernesto Alvarez said China is not
a reliable high-volume supplier, but that its beans are an
option when they are available.
Yunnan is unlikely to catch up with output in top grower
Brazil's Minas Gerais state anytime soon, but the inflow comes
as some roasters look for alternative supplies as drought and
disease threaten output in Brazil and Central America.
China's coffees have also begun to catch the eye of the U.S.
specialty market.
"Given what's going on in Central America with leaf rust and
the drought in Brazil, you want to look at other options," said
Craig Holt, owner of Seattle-based Atlas Coffee Importers, which
caters toward specialty U.S. roasters.
Holt has never purchased Chinese coffee before, but plans to
travel to the country's Yunnan province in December after
sampling a coffee that he described as clean, bright and free of
defects.
In 2014, the United States is on track to import almost
75,000 60-kg bags from China, more than 2013 and up from an
average of 5,700 bags a decade ago, according to U.S.
International Trade Commission data.
