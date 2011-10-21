HAMBURG Oct 21 U.S. giant Kraft Foods will support moves to regulate speculation in commodity markets, a senior executive of its European unit said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

"We hope very much that politicians will make concrete decisions for more transparency and regulation in commodity markets in the G20's finance ministers group up to the next summit meeting in Cannes in November," said Hubert Weber, Kraft's president coffee Europe.

This should include publication of participants involved in commodity market dealings and the establishment of position and price limits, he said in an interview with the Bremen-based daily Weser Kurier.

It was wrong that anonymous brokers could speculate with agricultural commodities which are needed for food production, he said.

"We welcome that consumer protection bodies and banks are starting to discuss this theme," he was quoted as saying.

The group of 20 (G20) top economies started discussions in June about limiting outside financial investment in commodities markets. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)