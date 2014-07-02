SINGAPORE, July 2 Kraft Foods Group Inc
will push up the price of its premium Gevalia brand coffee by
approximately 7 percent, effective July 28, due to sustained
increases in the green coffee market, a spokesman said on
Tuesday.
While the retail price of the Gevalia 12 oz retail bagged
coffee will be much higher, Gevalia single-serve cups, Gevalia
e-commerce SKUs and Tassimo Gevalia T Discs are not included in
the price increase, Russ Dyer said in an email.
New York arabica futures have gained more than half
this year on uncertainty over drought damage to crops in main
coffee producer Brazil.
Last month, Starbucks Corp said it will raise
prices on some drinks offered by its U.S. shops and also boost
list prices on its own brand of packaged coffee sold in
supermarkets and other retail outlets.
