* Vietnam June coffee exports down 35 pct year over year

* Brazil coffee exports up 18.5 pct in June vs June 2012

* Robusta exports up 9 pct in 12 mths to June vs prior year (Removes LONDON dateline; adds ICO data)

July 31 World coffee exports tumbled 9.5 percent in June from the same month in 2012, International Coffee Organization data showed on Wednesday, as farmers in the world's biggest robusta grower, Vietnam, held onto their beans awaiting higher prices.

Vietnamese coffee exports slumped 35 percent in June, year over year, to 1.345 million 60-kg bags.

Globally, total coffee exports dropped to 8.64 million bags in June, down around 9.5 percent from a year ago. In the first nine months of the 2012/13 crop year (October/June), they are up 3.4 percent at 84.31 million bags year over year.

Exports from key robusta producer Vietnam fell not only in June, but also during the first nine months of 2012/13. Vietnamese coffee exports from October to June reached 17.32 million bags, down 5.5 percent from the same period a year ago, ICO data showed.

The robusta bean is typically processed into instant coffee or added to roasted blends as a low cost alternative to the traditional arabica bean.

In June, robusta premiums from top producers Vietnam and Indonesia rallied to multi-month highs after heavy rains disrupted deliveries from plantations, and falling global prices prompted farmers to hold back.

The world's biggest coffee grower, Brazil, exported 2.26 million bags in June, up 18.5 percent from June 2012. The world's biggest washed arabica producer, Colombia, exported 672,394 bags, up a slight 9.7 percent from the previous June.

Coffee exports from Indonesia, which produces both arabica and robusta beans, were cut by more than half in June to 425,000 bags, down 55 percent from June 2012. However, in the first nine months of this crop year, exports rose to 6.8 million bags, up 30.6 percent versus the same period a year ago, the data showed.

Many dealers were looking to Indonesia to meet growing global demand for robusta. ICO data showed that world robusta exports reached 43.84 million bags in the 12 months ending in June, up 9 percent from the prior year, while arabica rose to 68.54 million bags, up 6 percent from a year ago.

For the month of June, 3.08 million bags of robusta coffee were exported, down from 4.14 million in the same month last year. Arabica coffee exports rose to 5.56 million bags, up from 5.41 million bags in June 2012.

Moenardji Soedargo, chief operating officer at PT Aneka Coffee Industry, and who advises the Indonesia Coffee Exporters Association, said on Wednesday that the country's 2013 coffee output is expected to fall between a fifth and a quarter from last year because wet weather was hampering the harvest.

Soedargo said Indonesia produced 700,000 tonnes (11.7 million bags) of coffee in 2012. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Marcy Nicholson in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)