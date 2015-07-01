NEW YORK, July 1 J.M. Smucker Co cut
prices for most of the Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts coffee brands
sold in the United States by 6 percent, the biggest U.S. roaster
said on Wednesday, after a price hike last year led to a loss of
market share.
Smucker raised list prices for most of its U.S. packaged
coffee in June 2014 on rallying bean prices. The company later
called it a "misstep" after sales volumes dropped sharply as
customers delayed purchases and shifted to cheaper private-label
brands.
Smucker is also reducing canister sizes for 15 of its large
Folgers roast and ground cans by roughly 3 ounces.
It is a fraction of the 25 percent fall in arabica futures
prices, typically roasted for brewed coffee, over the
past year, and 12 percent drop in robusta, traditionally
made into instant coffee but also used as a lower-cost component
in roasted blends.
In June, Smucker raised list prices on most of its U.S.
packaged coffee by roughly 9 percent for the first time in three
years because a drought in top grower Brazil caused green coffee
costs to soar. Kraft Foods Group Inc followed with a 10
percent price hike for Maxwell House and Yuban roast and ground
brands.
Coffee prices have been more volatile than usual since a
2014 drought in Brazil, the world's biggest producer, caused
prices to surge on supply concerns. Prices have since fallen.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Grant McCool)