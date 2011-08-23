NEW YORK Aug 23 Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N decreased its list price of some of its main coffee brands in the United States by approximately 6 percent, effective Aug. 22, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The net decrease includes its flagship brand Maxwell House as well as Yuban, and equates to 20 cents per lb equivalent on roast and ground coffees, and 2 cents per ounce on instant coffees, Kraft spokeswoman Bridget MacConnell told Reuters in an email. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)