Facebook doubles its bereavement leave for employees
Feb 7 Facebook Inc is doubling its bereavement leave for employees and also introducing paid family sick time, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in an internet post.
NEW YORK Aug 23 Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N decreased its list price of some of its main coffee brands in the United States by approximately 6 percent, effective Aug. 22, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The net decrease includes its flagship brand Maxwell House as well as Yuban, and equates to 20 cents per lb equivalent on roast and ground coffees, and 2 cents per ounce on instant coffees, Kraft spokeswoman Bridget MacConnell told Reuters in an email. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)
* NioCorp announces second increase in non-brokered private placement
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina will request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from a builder in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.