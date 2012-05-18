Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
May 18 Kraft Foods said on Friday it is has reduced prices on many of its coffees in the United States, including its flagship brand Maxwell House, by approximately 6 percent, effective immediately.
"These changes reflect sustained decreases in the cost of green coffee," spokeswoman Bridget MacConnell told Reuters in an email. (Reporting By Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: