By Marcy Nicholson, Nelson and Renteria
NEW YORK/JAYAQUE, El Salvador Oct 10 Deer now
roam and weeds flourish on deserted farmland in El Salvador
where Julio Portillo used to grow arabica coffee beans until a
devastating leaf rust fungus forced him to abandon coffee this
year for the first time in more than two decades.
Even when he struggled through low prices or bad weather in
the past, the farmer who belongs to the Chahuite Cooperative
near the capital San Salvador has always dedicated a portion of
his crop to arabica.
But this year, facing a third season of battling the worst
outbreak of the disease known as roya in the region's history,
he did not replant trees or treat those that had survived.
A prolonged decline in prices to seven-year lows close to $1
per lb late last year has depleted farmers' cash reserves,
leaving them with little to invest in expensive new
rust-resistant seedlings and little appetite for risk.
Just over half of Central America's coffee crops have been
affected by the fungus.
Experts say the rate at which farmers are not replacing
trees is much higher than they had predicted, rekindling
concerns about the long-term impact on output from one of the
biggest producing regions for high-quality arabica beans.
"The fungus hit the coffee trees hard. It went around the
sides of the mountains and ate everything," Portillo told
Reuters while standing on his farm in the Jayaque Mountains, 38
miles west of San Salvador.
Futures coffee prices have recovered this year, nearly
doubling to more than $2 per lb as drought threatens crops in
top-grower Brazil, but many farmers prefer lower-risk crops.
Half the Chahuite cooperative's members have switched to
other crops such as tomatoes and chili or left farming
altogether, Portillo said.
In the season that ended in September, his cooperative,
which has just under 300 acres (121.41 hectares) of land,
produced just 153 60-kg bags of arabica beans, down from its
usual 4,000 bags.
With worries mounting about damage to Brazil's crops, market
participants say farmers need to replace lost output to prevent
shortages that could roil big U.S. roasters, including J.M.
Smucker Co and Kraft Foods Group Inc.
"To my surprise ... farmers did not renovate plantations
through reseeding with rust-resistant varieties anywhere near
the volumes they need to or we thought they might start out
with," said Tim Schilling, executive director for Texas-based
World Coffee Research.
Many analysts now expect a global bean deficit for the first
time in five years.
LACK OF FINANCING
It takes roughly three to five years for a seedling to
become a productive tree. Rust-resistant seedlings cost between
75 cents and $1.25 each, far higher than the 40 cents for
conventional ones, Schilling said. This prevents many small- to
medium-sized farmers from replacing rust-damaged trees.
Without the funds, "thousands" have abandoned their farms in
El Salvador, said Astrid Melhado, who manages EGD which includes
around 520 acres (210.44 hectares) of coffee farms in the
country and an export business.
"It's not just a matter of affordability, the
(rust-resistant) seed is also not available," Melhado said.
Some premium roasters have already looked elsewhere for
beans as supplies from Central America and Mexico dropped to 19
percent of the world's arabica production in 2013-14, according
to a preliminary estimate from London-based International Coffee
Organization. That compares with nearly a quarter two years
prior.
But many rely on the region's unique high-quality beans
which give espressos and lattes a smoother flavor, and they
worry about long-term availability.
"We're seeing another challenging harvest for coffee farmers
in Central America," said Lindsey Bolger, vice-president of
coffee sourcing and excellence for Keurig Green Mountain
. The company bought around 1.9 million 60-kg bags of
coffee across the globe in 2013.
Big roasters like Keurig are now trying to keep farmers on
their land, giving millions of dollars toward their costs
through development programs.
In September, the U.S. Agency for International Development
(USAID) announced it will give $10 million to the UN World Food
Program to help people affected by drought and coffee rust in
Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
Still, it has so far been insufficient to woo Portillo and
his fellow farmers back. Where they once dried beans in the sun,
the cooperative has built three greenhouses for tomatoes and
chilis.
