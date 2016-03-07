(Adds details)
ADDIS ABABA, March 7 The International Coffee
Organization (ICO) said on Monday it estimated coffee production
would be 143.4 million 60-kg bags in the 2015/16 marketing year
and said stocks held by exporting nations were filling a
shortfall between output and consumption.
"Our analysis suggests that we are in a deficit this year
but stocks in exporting countries have filled that gap," the ICO
said in a statement, issued during a visit to coffee producer
Ethiopia by ICO Executive Director Robério Silva.
"No precise figures are available on stocks in exporting
countries. However, stocks in importing countries as of December
2015 are estimated at 23 million, up from 22 million a year
ago," the statement said.
The 2015/16 crop began in October.
On consumption, the ICO said it estimated consumption of
coffee at 152.1 million bags in the calendar year 2015, but did
not give an estimate for the 2015/16 marketing year.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by
George Obulutsa and Susan Fenton)