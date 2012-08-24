LONDON Aug 24 Certified coffee stocks held in NYSE Liffe nominated warehouses fell to 142,470 tonnes as of August 20, from 146,210 tonnes as of August 6, exchange data showed.

For a full breakdown of valid, expired and non-tenderable gradings see <0#LRC-STOCKS>.