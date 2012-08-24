UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Aug 24 Certified coffee stocks held in NYSE Liffe nominated warehouses fell to 142,470 tonnes as of August 20, from 146,210 tonnes as of August 6, exchange data showed.
For a full breakdown of valid, expired and non-tenderable gradings see <0#LRC-STOCKS>. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts