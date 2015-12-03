* Volcafe Specialty's California, Virginia offices to close
* Trading operations will be consolidated in New York
* Three of six traders have left the company this year
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Volcafe's specialty coffee
importing division will close its two U.S. offices and move
traders to a single New York office, three industry sources
familiar with the move said, in a sign of changes at the company
since a new managing director took over.
Volcafe, the Swiss-based coffee division of London commodity
trade house ED&F Man, opened Volcafe Specialty in
2001 to serve the U.S. specialty coffee market as consumers
flocked to higher-end chains like Starbucks Corp and
Peet's Coffee & Tea.
The specialty division is currently headquartered in
Petaluma, California, and has an office in Fairfax, Virginia.
Those offices will close and trading operations will be
consolidated in New York, where ED&F Man Capital Markets has an
office, the sources said.
Volcafe Specialty declined to comment. It is not clear when
the changes will take place.
Half the company's traders have left in the months since
Trishul Mandana, formerly head of Louis Dreyfus' coffee
division, was named Volcafe managing director in April,
according to a comparison of the company's current website and
an archived version from May 11 on archive.org. (here://www.volcafespecialty.com/about/our-staff)
Robert Babington Smith, former East Coast Trading Manager
and Banks Thomas, a former trader, have left the company, the
sources said. The traders, who have not yet responded to
LinkedIn messages seeking comment, were on the May staff list on
the archived version of the website, but are no longer listed.
Aleece Bruckner, former coffee trader and quality control
manager, left in August for Atlantic Specialty Coffee, a
division of agricultural commodities trade house Ecom, according
to her LinkedIn profile. She declined to comment, and Volcafe
declined to comment on all three departures.
Volcafe Specialty now has three traders, not including
General Manager Heinz Zipsin. That headcount is on the lower end
of industry peers.
Olam Specialty Coffee has five traders listed on its website
and InterAmerican Coffee, the specialty division of Neumann
Kaffee Gruppe, has 11. Atlantic lists four traders, not
including Bruckner.
Specialty coffee's U.S. market share has grown, reaching 51
percent of all cups consumed last year, according to the
National Coffee Association, as a "third wave" of artisan coffee
roasting has gathered steam.
Peet's acquired well-known third wave roasters Stumptown and
Intelligentsia in October, adding to industry consolidation
traders say has reduced importers' margins.
"Business has gotten tougher because as the specialty
roasters have gotten more savvy, the margins have shrunk," said
one U.S. importer.
