NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. coffee warehouse stocks
were at their highest levels for a November for at least the
last 13 years, according to the most recently released data, as
Brazil aggressively shipped coffee amid a tumbling local
currency and traders question the strength of demand in the
United States.
Overall inventories still fell in November, as is typical
ahead of the peak consumption period in the U.S. winter. But the
drawdown was much smaller than average, which traders said was a
bearish sign for a market that has seen prices tumble 30 percent
this year, as the rise of more efficient single-serve coffee has
dented demand.
"I certainly wouldn't be ringing any bells or saying any
bullish cheers over this data," said Judith Ganes-Chase,
president of J. Ganes Consulting. "Stocks are not falling as
fast as they normally would be during the seasonal downswing."
U.S. stocks fell by 156,232 60-kg bags between October and
November, according to Green Coffee Association (GCA) data
released on Tuesday, substantially less than the 307,289-bag
drop last year and below the average drop of 194,966 bags for
the month over the past 14 years.
Total September-November inventory drawdowns were 15 percent
below the 14-year average.
That brought total stocks to 5,791,966 bags, the highest
level for a November month on records dating back to 2002. That
was just off 12-year highs hit in August.
Stocks typically decline during the fall and winter months
and build during the spring and summer. Traders said the small
drawdown could delay any rebound from current price levels just
above nearly two-year lows.
"Everyone's been waiting to see certified stocks falling,
Brazil exports slow, and consuming country stocks decrease," one
U.S. trader said of the main indications that a hike in futures
prices is looming.
While certified stocks on ICE Futures U.S. KC-TOT-TOT have
dropped to the lowest level since August 2012, Brazilian exports
have been strong. Producers are eager to sell with the real
currency near record lows against the dollar, boosting
local returns.
Brazil's 2015 coffee exports are expected to surpass the
2014 record-high of 36.3 million bags.
Roasters have taken advantage of a market near two-year lows
to lock in prices for future needs, even as the higher U.S.
stock levels raised questions about demand in the world's top
consumer.
The soaring popularity of single-serve, led by Keurig Green
Mountain Inc, has made coffee drinking more efficient,
with official forecasts predicting 2015/16 consumption will fall
for the first time in six years.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen and Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bill
Rigby)