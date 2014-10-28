BRIEF-Unima 2000 signs 2.2 mln zloty net deal
* Signs a 2.2 million zloty ($541,272) net deal with Strabag sp. z o.o. for construction works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0645 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 28 Cofina SGPS SA :
* Says Q3 net profit up 45.7 pct to 1.5 million euros
* Says Q3 operating income down 2.2 pct to 26.95 million euros
* Says Q3 EBITDA down 3.7 pct to 3.85 million euros
* Says net debt 68.5 million euros at end-Sept. versus 73.4 million euros at end-Dec. 2013
* Says Q3 ad revenue down 1.2 pct to 8.36 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1u3LCIR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a 2.2 million zloty ($541,272) net deal with Strabag sp. z o.o. for construction works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0645 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider, a proposal for buyback of equity shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2n9xYWu) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 15 McDonald's Corp has begun testing its long-awaited U.S. mobile ordering app, with the goal of avoiding the kinds of service hiccups that have haunted digital debuts by companies such as Starbucks Corp .