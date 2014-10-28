Oct 28 Cofina SGPS SA :

* Says Q3 net profit up 45.7 pct to 1.5 million euros

* Says Q3 operating income down 2.2 pct to 26.95 million euros

* Says Q3 EBITDA down 3.7 pct to 3.85 million euros

* Says net debt 68.5 million euros at end-Sept. versus 73.4 million euros at end-Dec. 2013

* Says Q3 ad revenue down 1.2 pct to 8.36 million euros