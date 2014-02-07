BRUSSELS Feb 7 Belgian real estate group
Cofinimmo on Friday said it would pay a lower dividend
for 2014, as its net rental income fell in 2013.
In 2013, the real estate company, which has a broad
portfolio ranging from office buildings in the Belgian capital
and nursing homes across Belgium and France, said it would pay a
dividend of 5.50 euros for 2014, following 6.00 euros for 2013.
Analysts expected the group to maintain a steady dividend.
Its net rental income fell to 220.5 million euros ($299.87
million) in 2013 from 225.4 million in the previous year, as the
2012 numbers were inflated by a one-off fee paid by Belgian
state-owned bank Belfius when it vacated two buildings managed
by Cofinimmo.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
