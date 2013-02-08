BRUSSELS Feb 8 Belgian real estate group
Cofinimmo said on Friday it would lower its 2013
dividend to 6.00 euros per share after a planned payout of 6.50
euros for 2012, and forecast a net result per share below
consensus expectations.
The group, which has a portfolio of office buildings in the
greater Brussels area but also owns nursing homes and clinics,
said its net result per share would be 7.00 euros in 2013, below
consensus expectations of 7.63 euros per share.
Cofinimo said the reduction was the result of falling rents
in the Brussels office sector and loss of income from buildings
scheduled for renovation in the coming years.
