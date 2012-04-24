BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgian property investment
group Cofinimmo said on Tuesday its French joint
venture with France's Orpea had made its first
acquisition, of a Paris-based elderly care home.
Cofinimmo said the home, built in 2004 and with 107 beds,
had cost 20.9 million euros ($27.6 million), or 22.2 million
euros including registration fees paid to the French government.
It said the rental yield would be 6.15 percent in 'double
net' equivalent or 5.90 percent in 'triple net' equivalent.
Cofinimmo announced last November that it had signed a
healthcare property partnership agreement with Orpea.
The Brussels-based group, which rents out office space to
businesses and government institutions, said the partnership
would focus on setting up joint ventures to acquire and rent out
nursing homes and clinics that would be managed by Orpea.
The companies are targeting a portfolio of 500 million euros
over five years.
Cofinimmo has 51 percent of the capital of each joint
venture, with Orpea holding the remaining 49 percent.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)