BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgian property investment group Cofinimmo said on Tuesday its French joint venture with France's Orpea had made its first acquisition, of a Paris-based elderly care home.

Cofinimmo said the home, built in 2004 and with 107 beds, had cost 20.9 million euros ($27.6 million), or 22.2 million euros including registration fees paid to the French government.

It said the rental yield would be 6.15 percent in 'double net' equivalent or 5.90 percent in 'triple net' equivalent.

Cofinimmo announced last November that it had signed a healthcare property partnership agreement with Orpea.

The Brussels-based group, which rents out office space to businesses and government institutions, said the partnership would focus on setting up joint ventures to acquire and rent out nursing homes and clinics that would be managed by Orpea.

The companies are targeting a portfolio of 500 million euros over five years.

Cofinimmo has 51 percent of the capital of each joint venture, with Orpea holding the remaining 49 percent. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)