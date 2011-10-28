BRUSSELS Oct 28 Belgian property investment
group Cofinimmo's earnings for the first nine months
of 2011 rose sharply after it marked down the value of its real
estate portfolio much less than a year ago and recovered tax.
The Brussels-based group, which rents out office space to
businesses and government institutions but is pushing more into
nursing homes, said its rental income slipped 3.1 percent in the
first nine months of 2011, mainly because it sold buildings.
On a like-for-like basis, rents rose 2.4 percent.
Cofinimmo said it maintained its forecast for net current
profit of 7.33 euros per share for the whole year and a gross
dividend of 6.50 euros.
