BRUSSELS Oct 28 Belgian property investment group Cofinimmo's earnings for the first nine months of 2011 rose sharply after it marked down the value of its real estate portfolio much less than a year ago and recovered tax.

The Brussels-based group, which rents out office space to businesses and government institutions but is pushing more into nursing homes, said its rental income slipped 3.1 percent in the first nine months of 2011, mainly because it sold buildings.

On a like-for-like basis, rents rose 2.4 percent.

Cofinimmo said it maintained its forecast for net current profit of 7.33 euros per share for the whole year and a gross dividend of 6.50 euros. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)