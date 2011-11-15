BRUSSELS Nov 15 Belgian property investment group Cofinimmo said on Tuesday that it has signed a property partnership agreement in the healthcare sector with France's Orpea.

The Brussels-based group, which rents out office space to businesses and government institutions, said the partnership would focus on setting up joint ventures to acquire and rent out nursing homes and clinics that would be managed by Orpea.

The companies are targeting a portfolio of 500 million euros ($681.7 million) over five years, Cofinimmo said.

Cofinimmo, which said that the deal would allow it to expand its healthcare portfolio in France, will have 51 percent of the capital of each joint venture, with Orpea holding the remaining 49 percent.

($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Erica Billingham)