(Adds details, background)
* 2011 net result per share 7.45 eur
* Compares with own guidance of 7.33 eur
* Result is 7 percent fall on 2010
* To pay dividend of 6.50 eur
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Belgian property
investment group Cofinimmo on Friday posted 2011
profits above its own forecast and said that it would deliver
similar results in 2012.
Excluding the effects of financial instruments, its net
result per share was 7.45 euros ($9.91), down 7 percent from
2010 but above its own guidance of 7.33.
The Brussels-based group, whose property portfolio spans
from nursing homes to offices and prisons, will pay a dividend
of 6.50 euros and aimed to keep this stable for 2012.
The group's occupancy rate in 2011 declined slightly to
95.34 percent from 95.77 percent in 2010. Cofinimmo said that
its occupancy in the Brussels office sector was 93.07 percent,
above the industry average of 88.5 percent.
Cofinimmo said that after nine consecutive quarters of
depreciation, its real estate portfolio gained in value in the
last quarter of 2011. For the whole of 2011, however, the fair
value of the portfolio declined 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)