BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Belgian real estate investment group Cofinimmo said on Friday it was considering broadening its range of properties still further after its shift away from offices led to an appreciation of its portfolio.

The value of offices, many of them in Brussels, fell to 49 percent of the group's portfolio from 56 percent in 2010 due to some sales and its acquisition of nursing homes and the branches of French insurer MAAF.

"We are thinking of other niches," Chief Executive Serge Fautre told a news conference at the group's headquarters in Brussels.

Fautre said the group had looked into expanding into pharmacies and student homes in the past.

In 2011, Cofinimmo started renting out a site for a police station and agreed to build and maintain a prison from 2013. It also owns over 1,000 pubs run by brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Cofinimmo said that after nine consecutive quarters of depreciation, its real estate portfolio gained in value in the last quarter of 2011, largely as a result of diversification.

For the whole of 2011, however, the fair value of the portfolio declined 0.3 percent.

Excluding the effects of financial instruments, its net profit per share was 7.45 euros ($9.91), down 7 percent from 2010 but above its own guidance of 7.33 and the average forecast of 7.11 euros from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Brussels-based group said it would pay a dividend of 6.50 euros for 2011 and aims to pay the same in 2012, based on a similar operational performance.

Cofinimmo's shares were 0.9 percent lower at 1340 GMT, in line with the performance of the STOXX 600 Real Estate Index .

The group's occupancy rate in 2011 declined slightly to 95.34 percent from 95.77 percent in 2010. Cofinimmo said its occupancy in the Brussels office sector was 93.07 percent, above the industry average of 88.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Will Waterman)