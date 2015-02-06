BRUSSELS Feb 6 Belgian real estate group Cofinimmo said on Friday it would keep its dividend stable in the coming year while its net result would improve slightly.

The group, which provides office buildings as well as care homes, said it expected to pay a dividend of 5.50 euros per share for the 2015 financial year, unchanged from the 5.50 to be paid out for 2014.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a slight increase of the shareholder pay out to 5.56 euros.

Cofinimmo forecast a net current result of 6.85 euros per share in 2015, just above the 6.70 euros posted this year. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)