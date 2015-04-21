BRUSSELS, April 21 Belgian real estate group Cofinimmo launched a 285 million euros ($304.1 million) rights issue on Tuesday, saying it would use the proceeds for investments in offices and healthcare facilities.

Cofinimmo said it would sell one new share to the holders of six existing ones at a price of 95 euros per share, a 7.6 percent discount to the theoretical share price.

Shareholders who do not wish to subscribe can sell their preferential rights during the rights subscription period running to May 6.

Results of the offer will be announced on May 8, with the start of trading of the new shares foreseen for May 12.

Apart from planned investment in offices and healthcare facilities, Cofinimmo said it was looking at further acquisition targets over the next two years.

"A potential scenario could be 600 million euros of acquisitions and 250 million euros of disposals," the company said in a statement.

Shares of Cofinimmo traded little changed in early Tuesday trading at 111 euros per share.

BNP Paribas Fortis and KBC Securities are acting as joint global coordinators of the rights issue. ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)