BRUSSELS, April 21 Belgian real estate group
Cofinimmo launched a 285 million euros ($304.1
million) rights issue on Tuesday, saying it would use the
proceeds for investments in offices and healthcare facilities.
Cofinimmo said it would sell one new share to the holders of
six existing ones at a price of 95 euros per share, a 7.6
percent discount to the theoretical share price.
Shareholders who do not wish to subscribe can sell their
preferential rights during the rights subscription period
running to May 6.
Results of the offer will be announced on May 8, with the
start of trading of the new shares foreseen for May 12.
Apart from planned investment in offices and healthcare
facilities, Cofinimmo said it was looking at further acquisition
targets over the next two years.
"A potential scenario could be 600 million euros of
acquisitions and 250 million euros of disposals," the company
said in a statement.
Shares of Cofinimmo traded little changed in early Tuesday
trading at 111 euros per share.
BNP Paribas Fortis and KBC Securities are acting as joint
global coordinators of the rights issue.
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)