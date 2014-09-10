BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital hike
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
Sept 10 Cofinimmo Sa
* Jérôme descamps will be joining cofinimmo on 01.10.2014 as chief financial officer and a member of the real estate group's executive committee. Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.
* Calls AGM on April 5 to approve proposal to distribute cash dividend of 30 fils per share for FY 2016