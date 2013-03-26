BRUSSELS, March 26 Belgian property investment company Cofinimmo said on Tuesday it had raised 86.57 million euros ($111.5 million) by placing treasury shares in the market to fund investments and strengthen its balance sheet.

The company, which rents out office space to businesses and government institutions in Belgium, said it had placed 989,413 shares at 87.50 euros each, a discount of about 5 percent to Monday's close.

Trading in Cofinimmo shares was suspended on Tuesday pending the results of the placement.

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner. Bank Degroof and ING acted as Joint Bookrunners. ($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)