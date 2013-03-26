BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
BRUSSELS, March 26 Belgian property investment company Cofinimmo said on Tuesday it had raised 86.57 million euros ($111.5 million) by placing treasury shares in the market to fund investments and strengthen its balance sheet.
The company, which rents out office space to businesses and government institutions in Belgium, said it had placed 989,413 shares at 87.50 euros each, a discount of about 5 percent to Monday's close.
Trading in Cofinimmo shares was suspended on Tuesday pending the results of the placement.
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner. Bank Degroof and ING acted as Joint Bookrunners. ($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.