BRIEF-Oxley says Oxley Fort entered into deals for S$9.0 mln
* Oxley Fort Pte. Ltd., has entered into agreements for sale of all five units in mixed property development
Aug 1 Cofinimmo Sa :
* In line with the forecast of a net current result per share - group share (excluding IAS 39 impact) of 6.61 euro for the financial year 2014
* Net current result per share - group share (excluding IAS 39 impact) of 3.39 euro at 30.06.2014 compared to a net current result per share - group share (excluding IAS 39 impact) of 3.35 euro at 30.06.2013
* Confirmation of the forecast of a gross dividend of 5.50 euro per ordinary share and 6.37 euro per preference share for the financial year 2014, payable in June 2015 Further company coverage:
* CRT entered into a facility agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, as lender