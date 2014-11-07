Nov 7 Cofinimmo SA

* Net asset value per share (in fair value): 85.79 compared to 85.77 at 31.12.2013 (+0.02%)

* Net current result per share - group share (excluding ias 39 impact): 5.10

* Changes in the gross rental revenues, on a like-for-like basis: +1.0%

* Q3 net rental income amounts to 146.6 million at 30.09.2014

