BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
Nov 7 Cofinimmo SA
* Net asset value per share (in fair value): 85.79 compared to 85.77 at 31.12.2013 (+0.02%)
* Net current result per share - group share (excluding ias 39 impact): 5.10
* Changes in the gross rental revenues, on a like-for-like basis: +1.0%
* Q3 net rental income amounts to 146.6 million at 30.09.2014
* Net current result per share - in line with the forecast of 6.61 for the year 2014 Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.