LONDON Nov 14 The board of fund
supermarket Cofunds is not looking for a buyer, according to
comments published on a Twitter account used by the firm in
response to a report British insurer Legal & General
had made an approach.
"Lots of speculation today but Cofunds board is not looking
to sell the business," the comments, published at about 1300 GMT
on Monday, said.
"Cofunds believes the best way to achieve long term value is
to deliver the strategy which we have been articulating over the
last few weeks," subsequent tweets from the account said, adding
that "it's very much business as usual."
Cofunds did not immediately return calls from Reuters and
L&G declined to comment on Monday.
The tweets were still visible on the Twitter page used by
the company at 1430 GMT. The account is a non-verified Twitter
account, although it has been used to publicise Cofunds services
and events for more than two years.
The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported L&G has made an
approch but could be usurped by private equity huose
Bridgepoint.
L&G already owns a 25 percent stake in Cofunds and is moving
to build out its own fund platform, the newspaper said.
A deal could value the Cofunds business at 200 million
pounds, the report said.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by David Cowell)