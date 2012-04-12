April 12 Cogeco Cable Inc, the main
unit of media and telecom company Cogeco Inc, posted a
lower second-quarter profit from continuing operations, hurt in
part by an increase in depreciation and amortization costs.
Cogeco Cable earned C$31.1 million, or 63 Canadian cents per
share, from continuing operations, down from C$41.3 million, or
85 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 8 percent to C$317.7 million.
Parent company Cogeco Inc said its profit from continuing
operations fell 7 percent to C$29.4 million.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Shounak Dasgupta in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)