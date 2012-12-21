Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Dec 21 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian company that serves mostly rural customers in Ontario and Quebec, said it will buy PEER 1 Network Enterprises Inc for about C$526 million to expand its cloud computing and data hosting services.
Montreal-based Cogeco, which provides cable-TV, high-speed internet and telephone services, offered C$3.85 for each PEER 1 share. The offer is at a premium of 30.5 percent to PEER 1 stock's Thursday close.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.