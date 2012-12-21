Dec 21 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian company that serves mostly rural customers in Ontario and Quebec, said it will buy PEER 1 Network Enterprises Inc for about C$526 million to expand its cloud computing and data hosting services.

Montreal-based Cogeco, which provides cable-TV, high-speed internet and telephone services, offered C$3.85 for each PEER 1 share. The offer is at a premium of 30.5 percent to PEER 1 stock's Thursday close.