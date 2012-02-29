UPDATE 2-Infineon braces for Wolfspeed deal collapse over U.S. security fears
Feb 29 Cogeco Cable has sold its struggling Portugal unit Cabovisao to European media and telecoms investment group Altice for 45 million euros ($60 million), the Canadian cable company said on Wednesday.
Cabovisao provided Cogeco with roughly 13 percent of its total revenue in fiscal 2011, but the venture was losing subscribers amid a pricing war with state-owned Portugal Telecom and ZON Multimedia, that had shrunk profit margins.
It took a charge of C$225.9 million to write off the Portugal investment in July last year.
Cogeco provides cable TV, high-speed Internet and telephone services in mostly rural areas of Ontario and Quebec.
($1=0.75 euros) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)
