TORONTO, July 18 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian cable company that serves mostly rural customers in Ontario and Quebec, said on Wednesday it would pay $1.36 billion to acquire Atlantic Broadband, an independent cable system operator in the United States.

The Montreal-based company said it would finance the deal with a combination of cash, a $550 million draw-down on its revolving credit, and a $660 million of debt financing. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Peter Galloway)