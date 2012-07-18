BRIEF-HOV Services approves business combination with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
TORONTO, July 18 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian cable company that serves mostly rural customers in Ontario and Quebec, said on Wednesday it would pay $1.36 billion to acquire Atlantic Broadband, an independent cable system operator in the United States.
The Montreal-based company said it would finance the deal with a combination of cash, a $550 million draw-down on its revolving credit, and a $660 million of debt financing. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.